Google Pixel 6 Pro is official, sports 6.7in 120Hz screen

Google has lifted the lid on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – but it's not a full reveal. It has gone public with just a few key specs for both devices, and they include some juicy details on the screens.

The Pixel 6 Pro leads the pair with a 6.7-inch screen with a QHD+ resolution. Its refresh rate is 120Hz, which is the new standard for even midrange phones. That higher rate will mean better rendering during fast-moving content like gaming. It's also double the refresh rate of the iPhone 12 line-up.

The screen is very slightly curved at the edges and bleeds into aluminium rails on the side bezels.

The standard Pixel 6 is a little smaller, as you would expect, and has a slightly lower-specced display. At 6.4 inches – a bit bigger than the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 – it has an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Its screen is flat, without the curved edges of the Pixel 6 Pro.

There's a little info on the cameras too. The 6 Pro has three rear cameras: a new wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a 4X optical-zoom telephoto snapper. According to Google, the main wide-angle sensor lets in 150 per cent more light than the Pixel 5's. The Pixel 6 has the same setup but without the telephoto lens.

The Pixel 6 range also debut Google's new system on a chip (SoC), the Tensor SoC. It's been designed by Google, though it's not yet clear which companies make which of its component parts. Google is keen to big up its AI and machine learning capabilities, so expect both phones to boast some natty new photography skills.

While the last couple of Pixel series handsets have been positioned as more affordable phones, the Pixel 6 range will aim to rival other companies' flagships, so expect prices more on a par with the iPhone 12s and Galaxy S21s of the world.

Google has a page letting you sign up to be notified when both phones become available. We're expecting them around September or October, just in time for the holidays.

MORE:

Check out the class-leading competition: Sony Xperia 1 III review

Read our guide to the best smartphones

Here are the best Android smartphones around