According to a recent filing with the Federal Communications Commission in the US, Google has been given permission to launch a "4K wireless TV box”.

Details are scarce, but the filings reveal that the TV box will have 5GHz and 2.5GHz band wi-fi connectivity, along with the latest version of Bluetooth 4.1 radio.

The FCC files also contain confidential photos of the physical device, as well as a user manual, implying that the product is at an advanced stage of development.

With confidentiality rules expiring in August, we can expect an official statement or even a public launch, similar to the announcement of its Pixel phone, around then.

With Google taking steps to provide 4K content to its customers, through the release of its Chromecast Ultra device at the end of last year or the improvements to its Google Play store, it's expected that its TV box will at least have HDR and Dolby Vision support.

This news comes after the rumour that Apple is reportedly working on a 4K Apple TV box said to have more "vivid colours" - which many have taken to mean HDR compatibility.

MORE: Amazon's new Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa voice commands