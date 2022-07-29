Galaxy Unpacked 2022 trailer shows off Samsung's next folding phones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is just a couple of weeks away, and now we've had our first official glimpse of Samsung's two new folding phones. Want a sneak peek? Course you do.

The trailer was posted on the official Samsung YouTube channel, so you know it's legit.

The two phones in question are most probably the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. While we only get the briefest of glimpses – this is only a teaser, after all – we do have some concrete details to go on.

The Z Flip 4 – if that is the name of the phone in question – has two rear camera lenses plus a flash. That's in keeping with the Z Flip 3, as are the arrangement of ports, buttons and antennae.

The Z Fold 4 also looks very similar to its predecessor.

What of the devices' insides? There's no hard spec list to go on, but the trailer does stress improvements. It mentions new ways to work and play (multitasking, perhaps?), new ways to "capture life" (take photos) and "new experiences that will forever change our behaviour" (your guess is as good as ours).

According to rumours, the Flip 4 should have a bigger battery and less noticeable screen crease than its predecessor, while the Z Fold 4 will have camera upgrades and a different aspect ratio for the screen. We're also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 launch soon, perhaps even before the Unpacked event.

Foldables have struggled to gain mainstream adoption so far, mainly because of their high prices and questionable build quality. The Unpacked event will come about a month before the expected iPhone 14 launch – as ever, competition in the premium smartphone space remains fierce.

We'll bring you all the news come 10th August.

