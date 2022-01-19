Fresh Galaxy S22 Ultra leak gives us a closer look at new colour options

By published

It also discloses quite a lot of specs – if you believe them

Samsung Galaxy S22 renders
(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 series smartphones are practically confirmed for launch on 8th February at the firm's now traditional Unpacked event, and although there have been plenty of leaks regarding the "standard" flagship Samsung Galaxy S22, a fresh batch of renders has now appeared on gadget research destination MySmartPrice claiming to specifically depict the firm's largest (and almost certainly priciest) Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

The renders were initially shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal, who has added plenty of extra information alongside the images (below). 

See more

The renders kindly published by Agarwal give us a good look at four colourways for the S22 Ultra: black, white, purple and green – and the included S Pen is black with a pop of colour on the top to match the colour of the device. 

Also, the tipster's images seem to support earlier speculation that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will essentially assume the role of Galaxy Note 22 Ultra (a notable omission from Samsung's S21 lineup last year) since it appears to look and perform just like a Note – on paper, at least.

According to MySmartPrice, Agarwal also thinks the rear camera setup will comprise 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (primary) and 10MP telephoto (secondary) snappers, plus a fifth unknown sensor (likely to be depth). 

Agarwal predicts that Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 3088 x 1440 resolution, covered with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus – an as-yet unannounced version of the protective glass favoured by Samsung for its premium smartphone screens. 

The tech analyst and enthusiast also thinks the Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging speeds. If true, that would make it Samsung’s fastest charging phone to date. 

As always, watch this space... 

MORE:

Get up to speed on Samsung Galaxy S22: release date, specs, leaks and more

Our definitive guide to the best smartphones for all budgets 

Read our extensive and star-rated Samsung Galaxy S21 review

Becky Scarrott

Becky has been a full-time staff writer at What Hi-Fi? since March 2019. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, she freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 20-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance is of course tethered to a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo, This is Cabaret and The Stage. When not writing, she dances, spins in the air, drinks coffee, watches football or surfs in Cornwall with her other half – a football writer whose talent knows no bounds. 