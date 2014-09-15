The FreeTV Alliance was signed at IBC 2014 last week and hopes to make it easier for companies to develop "innovative new products" and help broadcasters or content providers to deliver "advanced" TV services.

A series of recommendations and specifications based on open standards that can be applied across set-top boxes and smart TVs will be drawn up by the alliance, as well as developing new multi-screen TV solutions.

MORE: Freesat TV service launches new app for iPhone and iPad

In addition to Freesat, the alliance signatories include Fransat of France and Tivùsat from Italy.

Tivùsat CEO and FreeTV Alliance chair Alberto Sigismondi said: "Until now, the major free-to-view satellite TV operators have focused on building a business within their national boundaries.

"As the TV and consumer electronics industries become increasingly globalized, now is the right time for us to work together to ensure free-to-view satellite remains at the forefront of the television market."

MORE: See all our Satellite TV Best Buys