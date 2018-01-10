The festivities are over and we’re already well into 2018, so now is the ideal time to reflect on the year just gone – and to look forward to what lies ahead. The February 2018 issue of What Hi-Fi?, available on the newsstands today, is no exception.

Over the past 12 months, 4K and HDR have been two of the biggest tech buzzwords. With these technologies likely to shape our television viewing experience for the foreseeable future, now is the time to embrace them.

So, we have put together a 4K HDR special issue, highlighting the technologies that will make the pictures on your next television look even crisper, brighter and more colourful than before.

Confused as to what 4K and HDR are? Read our handy jargon-busting guide to the different types of HDR, what it is and how it works.

How (and what) to watch in 4K HDR

To get the full benefit of 4K HDR, you will need a compatible TV, a disc player or streamer and plenty of top-notch content. So before you consider hitting the January sales, read our handy round-up featuring seven of the best TVs from five leading manufacturers – Samsung, Sony, LG, Philips and Panasonic. We check out the latest LCD, OLED and QLED screens.

We also test the best three 4K HDR Blu-ray disc players on the market, from Cambridge, Oppo and Sony. For those who prefer to stream their 4K content, we also have three streaming sticks from Amazon, Google and Roku on test.

You’ll also need something to watch, so don’t miss our pick of the best content available right now. For everything you need to know about 4K and HDR, get hold of a copy of the February issue of What Hi-Fi?

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

Not tempted?

While 4K and HDR may be the latest buzzwords, we haven’t neglected to feature the more traditional hi-fi equipment. In our Temptations section – our regular look at the high-end of hi-fi – we review the VPI Prime Signature turntable and the Neat Acoustics Momentum SX5i stereo speakers.

These two pieces of kit may cost an eye-watering total of £14,000, but we can guarantee you’ll be tempted.

More reviews

And that’s not all! In our First Tests section, you’ll find reviews of the Onkyo TX-8250 all-in-one streaming system, the LG V30 smartphone, the Dali Spektor 1 speakers, the Ultimate Ears Megablast portable speaker, plus the Rotel RA-1572 stereo amplifier and in-ear headphones from Sony and Sennheiser.

For those who like their music on the go, we also test the £2900 Meridian System, with 23 speakers, 1700W of amplification and touchscreen controls – and it comes as an optional extra with the Range Rover Velar SUV.

The February issue is not to be missed. So get the new year off to a bang with the latest issue of What Hi-Fi? on sale today. Or load it up on your new tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

