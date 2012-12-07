The Elipson Planet L speakers are back again, and this time with a smart new 'Matt Black' finish. Well, we think they look smart.

Previously – and still – available in piano gloss red, white or black, Elipson is taking its cue from the car market and introducing a new 'Matt Black' version.

We reviewed the Elipson Planet L speakers at the start of the year, and considered them a stylish alternative to more traditional cabinet speakers.

They have a 2-way design, 16.5cm coaxial driver and a 25mm soft dome tweeter. Four mounting accessory options are available, allowing you to have the Planet L speakers on a table, floor, wall or ceiling.

The Planet L is the first of the Elipson speaker line to feature the Matt Black finish and is available now at a UK SRP of £599 per pair.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.