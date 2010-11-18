Trending

Dixons Retail withdraws Toshiba Folio 100 tablet from sale

By

Technical problems with the Toshiba Folio 100 tablet have forced Dixons Retail to take it off the shelves in Dixons, Currys and PC World

Toshiba Folio 100

The Folio 100 was unveiled at the IFA Show in Berlin in September as a rival to Apple's iPad and the Samsung Galaxy Tab. It went on sale in the UK earlier this month for £329.

“We can confirm that we have taken the Toshiba Folio off sale temporarily as we have had a high level of returns and we do not want to give our customers a bad experience of what is actually a very good product,” says a Dixons spokesman.

“We are working with Toshiba to identify what the issue is and hope to have a resolution very soon.”

A statement from Toshiba says: “Toshiba UK is aware of reports regarding customer returns of Folio 100, and is currently working with Dixons Retail to provide a solution. An update on availability will be provided in due course.”

Have you bought a Toshiba Folio 100? Did it have problems? Let us know in the Comments box below.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook