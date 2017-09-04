It’s been a big week for MQA-related announcements. At IFA 2017, we learned that the LG V30 would be the first globally available smartphone with support for MQA technology, and Sony’s two new Walkmans – the WM-ZX300 and WM-A40 – will further expand that growing number of MQA-supported devices.

Today we can report that Deezer is the latest music streaming service to sign up to MQA's audio technology. Although there's no official confirmation hi-res streaming is 100% coming to Deezer, you'd have to imagine this is the first step. MQA files are already available to stream from Tidal, and download from the likes of Onkyo Music (powered by 7digital) and Highresaudio.

The lossless music (presumably from Universal, Warner and Sony Music) will soon be available to subscribers of Deezer’s recently re-branded CD-quality HiFi tier (formerly Deezer Elite), which is no longer exclusive to Sonos.

As both companies share several partners, including Bluesound, LG, Onkyo, MOON by Simaudio and Sony, MQA technology will also be integrated into the service’s ecosystem of devices, such as the Bluesound system.

In related news, 7digital is also due to power a forthcoming hi-res streaming service, HDmusicStream, using MQA technology, and Korean-based streaming service Groovers also plans to offer MQA next year.

Read more:

LG V30 is first phone with MQA audio and OLED 'FullVision' display

Deezer HiFi brings lossless audio and voice control to wireless speakers

MQA audio: what is it? How can you get it?

Tidal adds hi-res audio streams with 'Tidal Masters'

Best music streaming services 2017

Deezer review