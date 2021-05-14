Currys PC World, Dixons and Carphone Warehouse to rebrand as Currys

Expect to see a lot more Currys shops on your high street soon. Dixons Carphone is rebranding all of its Currys PC World, Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Carphone stores as simply 'Currys'.

The rebrand will happen by October alongside the launch of a new Currys website, City A.M. reports.

It will involve more than 300 stores in the UK and Ireland, 13,000 staff and 300 vehicle liveries. Dixons Carphone will also be known as Currys on the London stock market.

Alex Baldock, chief executive of Dixons Carphone, said the move would take the company back to its roots while still remaining forward-looking.

“It’s the best of the old and the best of the new,” he said. “Since Henry Curry first started helping everyone enjoy the amazing technology of his day – the bicycle – in 1884, Currys has been the best-known and most trusted brand in tech.

“We’ve worked hard to become one joined-up business and becoming Currys reflects and accelerates that.”

No stores will close, and the group’s international brands will remain unchanged.

The move will spell the end of the Dixons and Carphone Warehouse brands, which will disappear from the high street and online after years of trading. The Dixons name hasn’t been seen on the high street since 2006, but has still been used online and in airport-based Dixons Travel stores. The closure of Dixons Travel’s 35 stores was announced last month, however, due mostly to the lack of travellers caused by the pandemic.

All standalone Carphone Warehouse stores were axed last year, with the brand remaining online as well as physically within larger shops.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs around right now

Looking for the best tablets? You’ve come to the right place

And the best Bluetooth speaker deals are right here, too