New from Crystal Acoustics is its AppStreamer Gigabit media player, available now for £90, making it a direct competitor to the likes of Apple TV.

Unlike the Apple device, it supports DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance), so allows you to enjoy films, music and photos streamed from any DLNA-enabled smartphone, laptop or tablet to your TV, as well as from USB storage, the internet and a local network.

It handles high-definition video, and can be used with a wireless keyboard and mouse. There's an optional wireless dongle if you want to ocnnect via wi-fi rather than ethernet.

At its heart is a Realtek 1185 processor, capable of processing numerous audio, video and photo file formats. There's audio passthrough for DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital, and sockets for HDMI 1.3, composite video, coaxial digital, ethernet, two USB and stereo analogue phono outs.

You can connect to the web, listen to a wide variety of internet TV and radio services, and view popular video sites such as YouTube.

