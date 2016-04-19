The show will take place at the Park Inn, Heathrow this weekend - the 23rd and 24th April 2016 - and will feature vinyl for sale, turntables, hi-fi systems, artwork displays, seminars on turntable set-up, demos and live music.

Laurence Armstrong, chairman of Clarity, said: “With the launch of Styl:us 2016, we are bringing together all the parts of the vinyl jigsaw in one location, to give lovers of music on vinyl, whether they are into hip-hop, jazz, classical, rock, dance or soul, the chance to really express their devotion to this musical format.”

Roy Bird, chairman of the Chester Group, said of the show: “There’s never been anything quite like it. We’ll have record retailers selling vinyl, experts talking about the recording process, hi-fi companies showing off the very best turntables and the most affordable models, DJs mixing and most importantly, music fans sharing their collective passion. We are very excited about the event and look forward to welcoming our guests when we open the doors in April.”

The vinyl resurgence has taken the UK by storm in the last few years, with The Official Charts Company creating a chart dedicated to vinyl for the first time. It has also been claimed that sales of vinyl and CD have been boosted by streaming, with consumers discovering music on streaming services and then buying it in a physical format. And last Saturday Record Store Day celebrated its ninth year with support from the BBC, 200 live music events and 500 special edition vinyl releases.

