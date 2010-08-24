Before the channel was sold to Desmond in July for £103.5m previous owner RTL decided to pull out of the joint venture with the BBC, ITV, C4, Talk Talk and Arqiva.

But now Channel 5 is back on board, with Desmond saying the web-based video-on-demand service is "set to shape the future of broadcasting".

"It will open up new and exciting possibilities for viewers," says Desmond. "This is important to the future of Channel 5 and having an open internet-connected TV platform fits closely with our plans to bring brilliant new content and interactive services to viewers.

"We're delighted to renew Channel 5's commitment to supporting Project Canvas following a review of our digital strategy."

The BBC Trust approved Project Canvas in June, despite opposition from broadcasters, manufacturers and retailers.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter