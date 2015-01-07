We also been given our first chance to get up close and personal with some of the new products that we've heard about at CES 2015, with hands on reviews of LG's WebOS 2.0 smart TV platform and G Flex 2 smartphone for you to read.

Audeze headphones and DAC/amp

Audeze, the much-loved high-end headphone maker, has introduced a new entry-level set of cans – and they come in the form of the EL-8s, which are a relatively affordable £600. Much cheaper than those £1700 cans, then...

The EL-8s weren't the only new product to emerge from Audeze, with the Deckard DAC/headphone amp also making a debut. We're awaiting confirmation on price and a release date, but we do know it's able to handle 16-bit and 32-bit files.

CES 2015: Audeze unveils £600 EL-8 headphones and Deckard DAC/amp

Bang & Olufsen's BeoSound Moment system

It might prove to be one of the most striking debuts that we'll see at CES 2015, with Bang & Olufsen's BeoSound Moment music system proving – once again – that the Danish company likes to do audio matters a bit differently.

Not only is the design on the unusual side, but one of its key features is its "mood control" abilities. It has a coloured "mood wheel" that chooses music from your collection based on how you're feeling – find out how by reading on...

CES 2015: Bang & Olufsen introduces the BeoSound Moment music system with “mood control”

Chord unveils Hugo TT DAC/headphone amp

It has been exactly one year since the portable Award-winning Hugo DAC/headphone amp made its first outing, and Chord Electronics now returns to CES with the Hugo TT – a better equipped desktop version costing £2995.

The Hugo TT supports up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD128 audio via coaxial and USB; 24-bit/192kHz over optical; and DSD64 across all inputs. Additional features compared to the original Hugo also include a pair of XLR outputs and larger chassis.

CES 2015: Chord Electronics unveils desktop Hugo TT DAC/headphone amp

Musaic high-res multi-room system

British hi-fi start-up Musaic has travelled across to CES in Las Vegas to take the wraps off its new high-resolution multi-room music system, which also incorporates smart home features.

The system is claimed to be the first wireless hi-fi system that supports high-resolution audio and the ability to integrate with your smart lighting and home automation hubs and apps.

CES 2015: Musaic launches high-resolution multi-room system

TCL's 4K Quantum Dot TV

The mainstream TV manufacturers have all lined up at CES 2015 to share details of their line-ups for 2015, but one name you might not be familiar with is TCL. That situation looks set to change for the Chinese manufacturer.

After launching its 55in 4K Quantum Dot TV H9700 in China not so long ago, the company has used CES 2015 to confirm that "targeted overseas markets" including Europe and Asia Pacific can expect to see the set "soon".

CES 2015: TCL to launch 55in 4K Quantum Dot TV H9700 in Europe

LG hands on reviews

With LG announcing the launch of its G Flex 2 curved smartphone and WebOS 2.0 TVs at CES 2015, we've had the chance to get up close and personal - and now we've been able to form our first impressions, what did we make of them both?

CES 2015: LG G Flex 2 hands on review

CES 2015: LG WebOS 2.0 hands on review

More Day 3 highlights

CES 2015: Cabasse launches StreamAMP

CES 2015: Harman reveals HALOsonic noise-cancelling, and ISZ in-car technologies

CES 2015: ION Audio introduces new portable audio products

CES 2015: Neoh head-tracking headphones deliver '3D Atmos sound'

CES 2015: Phaz Music reveals mobile-charging over-ear headphones

CES 2015: Sony X90C TVs are world's thinnest 4K Ultra HD sets

