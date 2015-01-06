Like many new products this week, the Model P2s were given their debut at CES 2015. They combine "patented power-transfer technology… with high-performance audio quality" in what Phaz claims is a "first-to-market".

More than two years in the making, the P2s incorporate a new platform that transfers energy from the rechargeable Li-Ion battery. You can then direct the energy to your mobile device through the Model P2s' USB port.

An "audiophile-grade" amplifier powers the P2s 40mm drivers – complete with neodymium magnets in order to ensure "consistent and smooth" sound. There's also a 15dB bass-boost button to improve lower frequencies.

In terms of the design, adjustable stainless steel hinges let the ear cups fold into the headband. The ear pads are detachable and interchangeable, with five colour options available. A 3.5mm output is also on hand.

Phaz Music president David Munzlinger said: "We’ve worked to solve that problem and eliminate that moment of choosing between your music and a phone call because you don’t have enough power to do both."

The Phaz Music Model P2s are available for pre-order from 6th January for $249 and are set to start shipping from April.

