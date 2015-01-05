Building on feedback from the original G Flex, LG has made some big improvements to its successor - including a resolution bump from 720p to full HD, and shrinking the screen to a more manageable 5.5in, down from 6in.

The curve has been tweaked too, this time incorporating a range of curves between a radius of 400mm to 700mm across the front, back and sides to give a sleeker appearance and more comfortable grip.

MORE: LG G Flex review

The impressive self-healing back panel makes a return here but has been improved, so it is able to heal any day-to-day bumps and scratches to its surface much quicker (around 10 seconds up from 3 minutes), plus G Flex 2's P-OLED screen is protected by a cover glass that LG says is 20% more durable thanks to a new chemical treatment technology developed by LG.

Specs look impressive too. It's the first smartphone officially announced to come equipped with the 2GHz 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, which is supported by 2GB of RAM and a choice of 16GB or 32GB of on-board storage, plus there is a microSD card for expansion as well. It'll come with Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box.

The 13MP camera features the same laser autofocus and OIS+ tech as found on-board the LG G3, promising good results even in low light, and the 3000mAh battery has a Fast Charge feature that allows it to be charged by up to 50% in 40 minutes.

The LG G Flex 2 will be available in a choice of silver or red, launching first in Korea at the end of January with worldwide launch following shortly after. Check back soon for our hands on first impressions from the show floor.

CES 2015: All the latest news highlights