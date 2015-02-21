The Deepblue2 arrives on these shores more than a year after the original Deepblue launched and, last summer, proved a smash hit with the crowdfunding fraternity over at Indiegogo.

In fact, Peachtree Audio had set a fundraising target of US$63,000 and eventually raised more than $300,000 – cash that went towards taking the Bluetooth speaker into mass production.

MORE: Peachtree Audio brings its nova125 amp/DAC to the UK

Now the fruits of the company's labour are beginning to be seen, with the Deepblue2 available to pre-order already. It comes with the aptX Bluetooth codec on board and will cost you £449.

It's said to combine "the convenience of a single box design with the full-range powerful sound of a big hi-fi stereo system", making use of a custom-developed 440W amp to deliver audio.

That, says Peachtree Audio, is five times more powerful than Bluetooth speakers currently on the market. It also has an optical digital input that handles CD-quality, 24-bit/92kHz files.

MORE: 10 of the best AV Kickstarter projects

In addition to that, you'll be able to connect the Deepblue2 to your HD TV if it's equipped with an optical digital output and there's a 3.5mm analogue input offering another wired option.

Under the cover, there's a 6.5in woofer, two 3in midrange drivers and a pair of 1in soft-dome tweeters. And an acoustic suspension enclosure has also been incorporated into the design.

Deepblue2 spans 9.1 x 14.2 x 6.5 inches and weighs in at 7.3kg. It'll work with most Bluetooth-enabled devices and has a range of 10m depending on the environment in which it's used.

MORE: Best wireless speakers to buy in 2015