Black Friday B&O wireless headphones: BeoPlay H4 now 56% off

Bang & Olufsen's headphone game has been consistently strong over the years – just check our B&O BeoPlay H2 and B&O BeoPlay H8 reviews. And for its latest Black Friday trick, eBay has decided to launch an exceptional deal on the BeoPlay H4 over-ear wireless headphones.

We've seen these wireless headphones discounted slightly at Peter Tyson, John Lewis and other retailers, but this is the lowest price we've seen.

The aluminium headband is covered in lambskin, as are the ear cushions. The padding is memory foam which aims to mold to the shape of your ear and thus provide some passive noise isolation.

Three buttons on the headphones' housing control audio playback and Bluetooth pairing. There's also a 3.5mm jack input and a Micro USB connector for charging. B&O claims the battery will power the headphones for up to 19 hours on a charge of a little under three hours.

B&O BeoPlay H4 wireless Bluetooth headphones (black) £250 £109 at eBay

A serious saving on a set of B&O wireless Bluetooth headphones with a sleek aesthetic, good stamina and memory foam padding for comfort. While we haven't had them in for a thorough appraisal, at this price they're a Black Friday steal.

We've not had the pleasure of putting the BeoPlay H4 wireless headphones through their paces, but at this price, it's little money for a premium-looking pair of wireless headphones bearing the B&O moniker.

More headphones deals as and when we see them, but with offers like these, Black Friday's been an absolute corker so far...

