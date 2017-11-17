OnePlus has built quite a reputation for offering flagship spec at “budget” prices (by which we mean: more affordable than the premium handsets from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Sony and LG).

The first we saw was the OnePlus 3T, followed by the OnePlus 5. Now the Chinese brand has launched its latest (and sixth) flagship device, the One Plus 5T. As its name suggests, it's an evolution of the OnePlus 5.

Its 6in AMOLED display is the biggest screen ever fitted to a OnePlus device, and features a new 'Sunlight Display' the company claims adapts automatically to harsh light.

Despite the increased screen over its predecessor's 5.5in display, OnePlus claims the new phone keeps a “form factor similar to that of the OnePlus 5”. One of the main design differences, however, is the shifting of the fingerprint sensor to the back of the device’s aluminium unibody.

The OnePlus 5T features the same main camera as that of the OnePlus 5, but boasts an improved secondary camera equipped with a large f/1.7 aperture for better low light results (which was one of our criticisms of the OnePlus 3T’s camera).

It also boasts Dash Charge, which was first introduced with the OnePlus 3, and offers “enough power for the day” from a 30-minute charge.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB RAM, the OnePlus 5T comes in 64GB and 128GB versions with prices starting from £449. Yes, that’s less than half of the iPhone X’s asking price.

Don't forget Black Friday is just around the corner, and you'll be able to keep track of all the best deals - including smartphones - on our Best Black Friday deals page.

MORE:

Amazon and Apple take What Hi-Fi? Awards for smartphones and tablets

Apple iPhone 8 Plus review

The best What Hi-Fi? deals of the month

Google secures part of HTC's smartphone division in $1.1bn deal

Google Pixel XL review

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review