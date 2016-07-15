This week Sky announced the launch of its 4K Ultra HD service, reports out of the US suggest that music downloads could soon be a thing of the past and Talk Electronics released two new Edwards Audio turntables.

In terms of reviews we had the SoundMagic E10C in-ears, Sony's budget priced KDL-32WD603 TV and the Libratone ONE Click wireless speaker. You can catch up with our impressions of the Sky Q Ultra HD service.

News

Sky 4K launches 13th August with Ultra HD football and films

Sky will soon join BT as a 4K provider and it's already begun updating its service. Subscribers who own a Silver box are expected to receive the 4K update sometime in July at no additional cost. Not all content will be native 4K as some programmes will be upscaled to 4K.

Music downloads could be no more by 2020

Nielsen, an American data company, has reported that sales of music downloads have fallen by 42 per cent in the US. If that trend continues, it's likely that the market for downloads could flatline in 2020, with music streaming services such as Spotify and Tidal expected to take its place.

Talk Electronics releases Edwards Audio Apprentice Mk2 record decks

The TT (£380) and the TT Lite (£300) turntable have been redesigned from the ground up with a number of additions including a custom built brass bearing, custom drive belt and a water resistant plinth.

Reviews

"It’s still remarkable that SoundMagic finds ways to implement improvements without bumping up the price"

SoundMagic E10C

Every year SoundMagic revises its E10 in-ears and every year they get that bit better. The latest version features a new three-button remote that makes it easier to switch between iOS and Android devices. The sound, as before, is a great mix of energy, agility and clarity. They remain our go-to budget headphones.

Read the full SoundMagic E10C review

"The Sony KDL-32WD603 delivers a natural, detailed and well balanced screen for its price"

Sony KDL-32WD603

This small-screen Sony doesn't boast 4K, it's not even a Full HD set and yet it still delivers a great performance. The picture is so natural and well balanced that it seems to churlish to argue about the pixel count. For a small TV on a budget, this is our top choice.

Read the full Sony KDL-32WD603 review

"Libratone has gone back to basics with a range that’s both more affordable and Bluetooth-focused"

Libratone ONE Click

Libratone tends to produce bold-looking speakers and it doesn't disappoint with the ONE Click. The Click has a book-shaped metal mesh chassis with a removable rubber frame that caters for two interchangeable handles: a hook for hanging it up, and a carry strap for, well, carrying.

Read the full Libratone ONE Click review

