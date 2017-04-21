This week Yamaha updated several of its AV receivers to include Dolby Vision HDR and Hybrid Log Gamma. Bose revealed two new wireless speakers and the BBC announced that it will be broadcasting the BBC Proms online in FLAC.

For reviews, we had a slew of new products, including Samsung's Galaxy S8+ smartphone, Luxman's EQ-500 phono stage and Linn's Klimax LP12 turntable.

News

Yamaha AV receivers now support HLG, Dolby Vision, Tidal and Deezer

Yamaha's AV receivers have received some new powers courtesy of a new firmware update.

The update has bestowed such talents as Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) compatibility; along with music streaming services Tidal and Deezer.

The update specifically affects the RX-V681, RX-A860, RX-A1060, RX-A2060, RX-A3060 and the CX-A5100 models.

Bose SoundLink Revolve is a Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound

Bose has announced two new Bluetooth speakers in the SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+.

Both offer 360-degree sound, are built for outdoor use and are water-resistant, though not waterproof. They're also durable enough to suffer a few knocks and scrapes, should you wish to fling your wireless speaker across the garden.

The Revolve costs £200, while the Revolve+ is more expensive at £280.

BBC Proms to be broadcast in lossless audio for the first time

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of its Proms broadcast, the BBC Radio 3 will stream the entire event in lossless audio.

Currently Radio 3 broadcasts at AAC 320kbps, but from 14th July to Saturday 9th September, the Proms will be available in FLAC 16-bit/44.1kHz quality.

You can only listen through the dedicated Proms website, as FLAC broadcasts will not be available through a radio.

Reviews

"It’s not perfect, the sound could be better, but in almost all other respects, it's as good as Android gets right now"

Samsung Galaxy S8+

After last year's Note 7 debacle, Samsung has made a barnstorming return with its Galaxy S8+.

It's one of the best-looking phones on the market. Packing in some impressive hardware and a less unobtrusive Android UI, this is one seriously capable handset.

The sound is decent, though it could be better, but overall this is a great showcase for Android.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy S8+ review

"The EQ-500 doesn’t shirk its duties, delivering crescendos with poise while digging up instrumental textures and vocal nuances"

Luxman EQ-500

The Luxman requires a suitably talented system to go with it and if you have one, you're in for a treat.

The sound is refined and insightful, with a surefooted sense of rhythm and when it's firing on all cylinders, the Luxman sounds terrific.

It's a pleasure to use and there aren't many marks against it, other than needing top-class kit to reach its potential.

Read the full Luxman EQ-500 review

"The Linn LP12 remains a deck to be taken very seriously indeed"

Linn Klimax LP12

The LP12 has been around for a long time, but it's still right up there with the very best.

It's certainly expensive, but for the money you get a massively capable deck with an informative, dynamic and exciting presentation.

Despite looking very much the same as it did in 1973, it has been constantly developed and honed. As the star rating shows, that work continues to pay dividends.

Read the full Linn Klimax LP12 review

