This week several music publishers and streaming services announced support for hi-res music, Elac revealed a new range of loudspeakers and Arcam announced more details about its rPhono preamp.

For reviews we had Beyerdynamic's fantastic Byron in-ears, Cambridge Audio's terrific Yoyo wireless speaker and a versatile turntable in Elipson's 100 RIAA BT.

News

Record labels and streaming services announce support for hi-res music

Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group have joined the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) and music streaming services HD Tracks, Napster and Pandora in support of studio-quality music streaming.

The iniative is backed by the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG), whose members include Amazon and Google Play, and aims to produce better quality music streams.

Absent from the announcement were two of the larger music streaming providers, Apple Music and Spotify, neither of which has yet declared its support for hi-res audio.

MORE: Record labels and streaming services announce support for hi-res music

Elac launches Adante range of loudspeakers

Elac has revealed its Adante range of loudspeakers.

The series consists of the AF 61 floorstander, AS 61 standmount and AC 61 centre. Each comes with a new midrange/tweeter and 6.5in woofer.

It's expected to go on sale in the US between April and June. There's no word yet on a UK release.

MORE: Elac launches Adante range of loudspeakers

Arcam rPhono preamp will make the most of your vinyl without costing the earth

Arcam's rPhono preamp is designed to improve vinyl performance by either replacing your amp's built-in phono stage, or making your amp turntable compatible.

The company claims the rPhono uses the finest quality parts and is optimised for low noise and minimal distortion. It is expected to go on sale next month, priced £400.

MORE: Arcam rPhono preamp will make the most of your vinyl without costing the earth

Reviews

"The amount of authority, rhythmic precision and subtlety they deliver at this price is superb"

Beyerdynamic Byron

Beyerdyamic is back in the budget earphone market with the Byrons - and they mark a spectacular return.

Whether it's the excellent detail, balanced midrange and treble or just its comfy fit, the Byrons offer a fantastic performance.

In this price range, the Byrons are now the in-ears to beat.

Read the full Beyerdynamic Byron review

"We anticipate a stampede of interest in this latest woolly number"

Cambridge Yoyo (S)

It's the time of the year when you have to wrap up warm and the same seems to apply to wireless speakers.

Joining a flurry of efforts to embrace the woolly jacket, the Yoyo has a big, rich, satisfying sound and features that includes Bluetooth and NFC connections.

Though its 1kg weight makes it less than portable, the Yoyo is a considered and accomplished speaker.

Read the full Cambridge Yoyo (S) review

"A good-sounding turntable well worthy of its four stars"

Elipson Omega 100 RIAA BT

Elipson's latest turntables arrive with lots of useful extras, but the sound is what we're really interested in.

It's an entertaining performance with a good level of detail and no hard edges, though it could be better organised. In that respect, other turntables offer better all-round performances.

Despite that, the presence of Bluetooth and a USB port make it a versatile option and well worth a look.

Read the full Elipson Omega 100 RIAA BT review

