This week, James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed that Disney is to enter the 4K Blu-ray game, Loewe announced an OLED TV and Roberts revealed a range of new products, including three new radios and the company's second turntable.

For reviews, we have Spendor's compact A4 floorstanders, Yamaha's RX-V583 AV receiver and Tibo's Vogue 3 wireless speaker.

This week marks the release of the August issue of What Hi-Fi?. Inside you'll find a feature on the differences between QLED and OLED, a 4K TV face-off between LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony, and a review of JVC's monster 4K projector, the DLA-Z1.

News

Disney's first Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray: Guardians of the Galaxy 2

After months of rumours, Disney has finally decided to enter the 4K Blu-ray market.

Director James Gunn has jumped the proverbial gun by announcing that his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 is coming to the format at the end of August.

The announcement is likely to pave the way for more Disney titles to be released, with reports suggesting that Pirates 5 could be the next to follow in September.

Loewe launches Bild 5 OLED TV

Loewe has announced its Bild 5 OLED TV and it comes with HDR and Dolby Vision.

It comes in two finishes and at just 4mm is improbably slim. It also boasts a 5.1 multi-channel decoder and digital audio link that makes adding speakers and a subwoofer simpler.

The Bild 5 will be available in 55in and 65in sizes, with prices starting at £2990.

Roberts celebrates its 85th anniversary with a turntable

Along with a handful of new radios, Roberts is releasing an entry-level turntable, which will be only the second in the company's history.

The RT100 deck employs a semi-auomatic, belt-driven design and also comes with tonearm, cartridge and dust cover included. It will be available in August, priced £250.

The new radios include the Stream 94i and two from the Revival line, one big and one small. They're expected in September.

Reviews

"Once up and running it doesn’t take long to realise the A4s are talented"

Spendor A4

Spendor's A4s are compact floorstanders that deliver both analysis and entertainment with ease.

They're articulate, expressive speakers, and both friendlier and more outgoing than the older versions. We can't think of anything negative to say about them.

And at this price, they're up there with PMC's Twenty 23s as our go-to speakers.

Read the full Spendor A4 review

"There’s much to admire in the Vogue 3, not least in the materials it uses and the quality of its construction"

Tibo Vogue 3

Not every wireless speaker should look like a plastic toy, with Tibo's Vogue 3 opting for a wood finish.

It's a stylish looking effort and doesn't sound too bad either. It's not as adept as the class leaders, but its even balance and dynamic range make for a good show.

Overall, it's a fine effort that offers versatility, and compatibility with Amazon's Alexa, that others can't match.

Read the full Tibo Vogue 3 review

"The RX-583 is a powerful performer, one that will happily bring a party to whatever you’re playing"

Yamaha RX-V583

Yamaha's latest AV receiver enters the market with a fair share of challengers. The question is whether it can hold its own.

The answer is not quite. While the RX-V583 is undoubtedly a powerful performer, happy to play from any source (including streaming), a lack of sonic subtlety lets the side down.

In that respect, it comes up short against its rivals. But if you're looking for pure power and punch, this is a good choice.

Read the full Yamaha RX-V583 review

