Beats Powerbeats4 wireless earbuds images and specs leaked

In December, we reported that a 13.3 iOS update seemed to show that Apple was working on Beats Powerbeats4 wireless headphones – and now that seems all the more likely thanks to a WinFuture leak.

The publication has revealed the first images of what look to be the forthcoming successors to the popular Powerbeats3 wireless earbuds in black, white and red finishes, in addition to some specs.

The Powerbeats4 will supposedly be based on the H1 chip that powers the Apple AirPods, as opposed to the older W1 chip inside their predecessor. The H1 promises better connectivity stability with Class 1 Bluetooth technology.

This doesn’t seem to have a detrimental impact on battery life either, with the leak suggesting a 15-hour battery life – up from the Powerbeats 3’s 12 hours. Again, Fast Fuel charging should provide an hour of playback from just a five-minute top-up.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Naturally, “Hey Siri” voice assistant is supported for hands-free control of playback functions such as pausing and changing tracks. As Apple's truly wireless Beats Powerbeats Pro also offer "Hey Siri" support, the Powerbeats4 look to be a more budget-conscious alternative.

The water-repellent earbuds should apparently be able to withstand more "stress", too.

The Powerbeats3 launched at £200/$200, and while pricing for the Powerbeats4 is unknown, WinFuture suggests “nothing changes in the price”. It could be a while before they are made official, however, with coronavirus concerns continuing to hamper events and production around the world.

MORE:

Best wireless earbuds 2020: budget and premium

Best Beats headphones 2020: wireless Beats for every budget

AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: which is better?