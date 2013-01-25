The latest figures for BBC iPlayer viewing show a rise of one third over the last year, with much of the increase driven by increased use of smartphones and tablets.

Danny Boyle's London Olympics opening ceremony was the most requested programme of 2012, says the Beeb.

There was a 177% year-on-year increase in the use of tablets and mobiles to watch shows on the iPlayer, with those portable devices accounting for more than a quarter of the 2.32 billion TV and radio programmes watched on iPlayer last year.

In total, 36.5 billion minutes of BBC programmes were watched on the iPlayer in 2012. The BBC says this is a 34% increase over 2011.

"Last year, the use of iPlayer shifted from PCs and early adopter devices like game consoles to screens used by all audiences," says Daniel Danker, general manager of programmes and on-demand at the BBC. "Mobile, tablet, and connected TV skyrocketed, with a particular emphasis on audiences taking iPlayer on the go."

