BeoSound 35 is, according to its maker, "a slimline shape based on a light pentagonal structure" which is one metre wide. It can be table or wall mounted, and disperses 180-degree sound around the room.

There is integrated access to TuneIn radio stations, Spotify and Deezer and other devices can be connected wirelessly via AirPlay, Bluetooth and DLNA. Touch-sensitive controls are positioned under the device's OLED display, or alternatively you can control it using Bang & Olufsen's own BeoRemote One.

The BeoMusic App will also integrate with the BeoLink Multiroom system.

Small treble drivers are placed at each end of the BeoSound 35, with the larger bass drivers in the middle. The front is covered with a black cloth.

We have a full briefing on this and other news from Bang & Olufsen later today at CES 2016.

MORE: CES 2016 highlights - day 2