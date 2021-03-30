Meet Beoplay Portal, Bang & Olufsen's first ever wireless gaming headset

Great news for high-end audio lovers and gamers alike: Bang & Olufsen has just announced its first-ever wireless gaming headphones, the Beoplay Portal. The high-end Danish firm promises that the Beoplay Portal brings the hallmarks of its design to a gaming headset.

Whether you plan on using them for gameplay, watching movies or enjoying music, Beoplay Portal offers an impressive set of features, including low-latency surround sound, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Dolby Atmos for Headphones support, and on-ear touch controls (for volume, ANC, transparency, playback and call-handling).

Beoplay Portal was developed as part of the 'Designed for Xbox' program, and it's not the first time a collaboration between B&O and Microsoft has been touted. As such, the headphones connect seamlessly to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles via Xbox Wireless protocol for a high-bandwidth, low-latency connection. The Beoplay Portal headphones are also compatible with PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth 5.1, aptX Adaptive, and USB-C, allowing gamers to take their immersive audio experience on the go.

They sport two custom-designed 40mm drivers with neodynium magnets, with support for Dolby Atmos for Headphones processing adding virtual surround sound and texture to compatible games, movies and music.

There's a new generation of the company's adaptive active noise cancellation technology, plus something B&O is calling Own Voice. Thanks to the four voice mics and four mics for ANC (two per earcup), users should be able to hear their own voices while simultaneously cancelling out extraneous sounds.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

In terms of design, the earcups feature touch-sensitive aluminium discs; the jaw-supporting earpads are crafted from lambskin-wrapped memory foam; and there is a subtle protrusion on the rear of each cushion that conforms to the shape of the user’s head and promises to minimise sound leakage. The inner headband features offset padding designed to relieve pressure on the top of the head and it is covered with a high-quality bamboo fibre textile, chosen for its durability and breathability.

And at 282g, the Beoplay Portal headphones are quite light for the category, helped no doubt by a feature B&O calls an "all-new virtual boom arm", which the company claims eliminates the need for the traditional (read: actual) boom arm found on most gaming headsets. Using Directional Beamforming technology, the array of microphones promises to isolate and amplify the user’s voice while eliminating background noise, allowing for clear conversations – whether calling out objectives to teammates or talking on the phone to friends.

The claimed battery life is strong, too, at up to 24 hours of continuous playtime using Bluetooth and ANC, or 12 hours of playtime using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth and active noise cancellation.

Beoplay Portal will be available in three colourways – Black Anthracite, Grey Mist and Navy – from 29th April, priced at £449 (€499, $499, 3749 DKK), however a Black Anthracite finish is launching in the United States and Canada from today (30th March) exclusively at Bang & Olufsen, Best Buy and the Microsoft Store for a limited time.

MORE:

See our Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset review

Read up on the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones 2021

Looking for a PlayStation 5? See PS5 stock and where to buy: latest PS5 restock details