Award-winning Astell & Kern SR25 music player gets 'Black Edition'

Astell & Kern's A&norma SR25 has recently won a What Hi-Fi? Award in the portable music player category, having found a way to squeeze even more performance into its entry-level form factor than its predecessor, the former-Award-winning SR15.

The US firm launched the £649 ($699) player back April in a solo Silver Moon finish, and now there's a second colourway – Black Edition. Don't worry, SR25 owners, the SR25 Black Edition simply introduces a new aesthetic, matching the silver version for features and performance.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

Speaking of which, the impressive calibre of both the SR25's sound and functionality has led to a very rounded offering from Astell & Kern at this price point.

Music file support (up to 32-bit/384kHz, DSD256), storage (64GB and expandable) and battery life (21 hours) are pleasing across the board, while the SR25's richly detailed and enjoyably rhythmic sonic delivery seals its favourable fate.

Whichever colour you choose – Silver Moon or Black Edition – the SR25 won't disappoint those who're ready to up their portable music game from their smartphone or cheaper dedicated player.

