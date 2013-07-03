The August issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision is now on sale, packed with the latest technology news and reviews to help you get the most out of your music and movies.

And there's a new way to buy the magazine online, giving you the opportunity to buy single issues or subscribe, wherever you are in the world.

This month we've got a Supertest on 40-42in TVs, a hugely anticipated Group Test of 2013 AV receivers from all the big-hitters, plus a test of wireless AirPlay and Bluetooth speakers. And much more besides.

Our First Tests section is once more packed with new products, including our in-depth look at the new Sony KD-65X9005A 4K TV.

This month's Insider takes a look at the PS4 vs. Xbox One battle – and why it will affect you, even if you're not in to games.

There's all that and more – including our new and improved Playlist section – in our August issue, on sale now in store, online and available to download from iTunes directly to your iPad, or for non-Apple users via Zinio.

And you can save 25% if you subscribe – choose from the print magazine alone, or pay just £2.99 extra every six months for access to our iPad/iPhone edition as well. Or head to the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Newsstand page to buy a single copy of the new magazine...

Enjoy!

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+