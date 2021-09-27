Audiozen unveils Yin and Yang mono power amps with quirky 'enjoyment meter'

Nothing can wholly be Yin or Yang, can it? The Ancient Chinese concept of dualism, interconnectedness and interdependency tells us this – one force needs the other in order to facilitate it, define it and, ultimately, complete it.

Italian high-end audio manufacturer Audiozen has taken this theory and used it as the inspiration for its new Yin and Yang mono power amplifiers. Audiozen says it has designed each one with its own identity, and that understanding this premise is a must in order to comprehend their unique technical characteristics and features. These monophonic amplifiers, says Audiozen, are "born as opposites and at the same time complementary, because one needs the other to amplify the two stereo channels".

(Image credit: Audiozen)

Need some tangible specifications? Us too.

The Yin and Yang promise 200W each continuously at an 8-Ohms load, with the power doubling at 4 Ohms. They each utilise two toroidal power transformers, boasting a total power of more than 800 VA per amplifier and more than 130V on power devices. The pair of oversized transformers is, Audiozen says, assisted by two metal-body rectifier bridges and four filter capacitors for a total of 43000 microfarads.

The Audiozen Yin and Yang also feature unique power devices: each amp is equipped with eight semiconductors that promise speed, low input and output capacities and high efficiency.

(Image credit: Audiozen)

The Yin and Yang are also equipped with Audiozen's exclusive 'enjoyment meter' (above), an analogue pointer that indicates power on a gauge using words rather than numbers. The Audiozen enjoyment meter is in fact divided into five 'areas of pleasure'. In ascending order these are: 'Zen', 'Sex', 'Fun', 'Gig' and 'Max', with the last two increments pledging to recreate the visceral experience and sound pressure level of a live gig. (We're not sure why 'sex' features lower on the enjoyment meter than 'fun', but we'll leave it there.)

(Image credit: Audiozen)

Yin and Yang's large cabinets, wide heatsinks and 10mm-thick front panels are made of aluminum. The top plate is transparent glass, too. Audiozen isn't afraid to bare its soul – this is the company that recently unveiled a hybrid amp with 'hug intensity' control called the Embrace, after all. Stainless steel was chosen for all of Yin and Yang's small parts. Last but certainly not least, everything has been designed and handcrafted in Italy.

The Audiozen Yin and Yang are equipped with unbalanced inputs, but on request, it is possible to equip them with balanced connections.

The Audiozen Yin and Yang are available now priced at €8800 each, making them Audiozen's most premium audio propositions by a considerable margin. Audiozen says it will ship any product you choose worldwide, with DHL courier – but take note, Yin and Yang weigh a considerable 17.2kg per unit and these prices are before shipping and associated taxes.

