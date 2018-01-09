Joining the iSine 10 and iSine 20 is Audeze’s newest pair of in-ear headphones, the iSine LX.

They’re the company’s most affordable in-ears at $200, and feature the same planar magnetic technology found in its iSine siblings. The LXs have ultra-thin 30mm diaphragms (the buds weigh less than 20g) and have near-zero distortion (0.1 per cent) for clear, accurate and spacious sound.

The semi-open design has been revamped with a white-and-blue finish, although it retains its unusual TIE-fighter-like aesthetic.

The Cipher cable bypasses the iPhone’s internal DAC and uses its own to deliver 24-bit audio through the headphones. It also features playback controls and you can summon Siri with the in-line remote control.

The iSine LX headphones are available to pre-order now.

