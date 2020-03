Astell & Kern has added support for the music streaming service Tidal to its full line-up of wi-fi enabled audio players, adding to existing support for Groovers+, MOOV and Deezer.

The OTA firmware update will be available later this month, starting with the AK70, AK300, AK320 and AK380 models.

Those with the AK240, AK100 II, and AK120 II will have to wait, though the company has promised that an update is coming by the end of this year.

