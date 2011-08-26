Asda is now selling the 8GB version of Apple's iPod Touch for £164, and throwing in a £15 iTunes voucher as part of the deal.

That brings the effective price of the product down to £149, saving £44 on the pice of the device alone when bought through Apple's own online Apple Store.

For anyone not familiar with the iPod Touch, the device includes Wi-Fi, a 960x640-pixel LED-backlit Retina display, and a camera and microphone for video, stills or voice recording.

There's also a second forward-facing camera for FaceTime video calling, and Game Centre to play games either alone or online with friends.

Asda audio expert Ryan Longstaff says 'We’re delighted to be able to offer this exceptional deal to our customers and we’re sure that they’ll fly off the shelves.'

The deal is now available in 258 Asda stores, and also online.

