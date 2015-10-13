The flagship of the new range is the AVR850 (pictured top) which comes sporting a seven-channel design and Class G hi-fi amplification. The SR250 stereo AV receiver (pictured below) also uses Class G amplification and is designed for those who want to use the same amplifier for both hi-fi and home cinema uses.

Arcam says the Class G amplifiers allow the units to run in full Class A for the majority of the time, but can switch to Class G for large reserves of clean power.

Finally, the AVR550 rounds off the new releases. It doesn’t have Class G amplification, but instead has been fitted with “Arcam’s finest conventional amplifiers”.

The AVR850 and AVR500 can be used to create a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos set-up. For those who wish to install a 7.1.4 configuration, Arcam has said it will be offering a matching four-channel power amplifier in Spring 2016. Arcam has also revealed the new amps will be DTS:X ready - this feature will be made available as a firmware upgrade following their initial launch.

The SR250 can be used for hi-fi or home cinema listening

All three new models are 4K Ultra HD compatible and support HD Ultra upscaling. All come with seven HDMI 2.0 inputs that support HDCP 2.2, as well as three ARC-compatible HDMI outputs.

Dirac Live for Arcam room calibration software is onboard, as is Spotify Connect, an Ethernet port and RS232 and IR control for custom install. Arcam’s free MusicLife iOS app is supported too.

The AVR850, AVR550 and SR250 will be on sale from late November or early December, costing £4200, £2200 and £2500 respectively.

