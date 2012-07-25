Apple has announced its financial results and sales figures for Q3 2012, showing a quarterly revenue of $35 billion and net profit of $8.8bn. But the results fell short of many analysts' forecasts.

The company sold 26 million iPhones, up 28% year-on-year, and 17m iPads, up 84% year-on-year.

The iPod brand continued its decline however, selling 'just' 6.8m over the quarter, a 10% decline on the same period in 2011.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said: "“We’re thrilled with record sales of 17 million iPads in the June quarter. We are also really looking forward to the amazing new products we’ve got in the pipeline.”

A new iPhone, the iPhone 5, looks likely in September, and a smaller iPad, probably a similar size to Google's Nexus 7, is also on the cards.

The company sold 1.3m Apple TV boxes in Q3 2012, taking the total to 4m units so far this fiscal year. That number is up over 170% year over year.

Apple says it has now sold 410m iOS devices, with more than 45m in Q3. The company also reported that there are now 150m iCloud users and 650,000 apps in total on the iTunes App Store.

“We’re continuing to invest in the growth of our business and are pleased to be declaring a dividend of $2.65 per share today,” said Peter Oppenheimer, Apple’s CFO.

“Looking ahead to the fourth fiscal quarter, we expect revenue of about $34 billion and diluted earnings per share of about $7.65.”

Later today, Apple will release its latest OS update, called OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion. It brings a host of new features for Mac computer users including Siri-like voice dictation and notifications.

The update will be available to download from the Mac App Store for £14, or free for users who have recently bought a new Apple Mac.

