Apple iPhone SE 3 tipped to show up in 2022, Apple predicted to overtake Samsung

Apple's next budget iPhone – the iPhone SE 3 – is could launch as soon as 2022, according to a new report (via 9to5Mac).

Market research firm TrendForce reckons Apple is "staying with the plan" to announce the iPhone SE 3 in the first quarter of next year, which suggests Cupertino could hold an event in March 2022. The current iPhone SE model was launched on 15th April 2020, so the refresh could come almost 24 months later.

Apple has yet to confirm the iPhone SE 3, but we're expecting a bigger screen, 5G support, the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 and the usual iOS experience – all at a wallet-friendly price. Well, wallet-friendly compared to the top-of-the-line iPhone 13, anyway.

As for the design, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed that the iPhone SE 3 will sport a similar look to the current model, which is based on the iPhone 8. There's also a rumour that Apple could be devising an iPhone SE 'Plus', but that's not expected to break cover until 2023.

Despite the ongoing chip shortages, TrendForce is predicting that Apple will see its market share grow from 15.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 to a whopping 23.2 per cent in the fourth quarter. If that comes to pass, the Californian tech giant will steal the No.1 slot from Samsung.

Elsewhere, Apple is said to be exploring 'next-gen privacy glasses' and has announced Apple Self Service Repair, which lets you fix your iPhone at home.

