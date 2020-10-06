Apple confirms iPhone 12 launch event for 13th October

The launch date for the new iPhone 12 is official.

Invitations for the next Apple Event have arrived, with the event set to take place on 13th October at 10am PDT (6pm BST).

The invitation features the tagline "Hi, Speed.", which likely points to the fact that the iPhone 12 will be the first iPhone to feature super-fast 5G connectivity.

As is customary, there is little by way of extra information to be gleaned from the invitation – but it at least puts an end to the iPhone 12 launch date speculation (and confirms a clash with Amazon Prime Day).

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones in three sizes. They will likely feature OLED screens, an angular design, 3D laser camera and that 5G network connectivity.

The normal iPhone release cycle has been delayed by Covid-19, hence this Apple Event taking place in October rather than September as normal, so of course the iPhone 12 release date will be a few weeks later than previous years.

It now looks like iPhone 12 pre-orders will launch on Friday 16th October.

As for the new iPhone price, expect it to be comparable to the iPhone 11, though with a cheaper entry-level model. The latest leaks and rumours point to a £729 ($699) to £1149 ($1099) price spread.

We could also see a new HomePod and new Apple 'AirPods Studio' headphones. With Apple removing rival products from the online Apple Store, new speakers and headphones look increasingly likely.

We're expecting over-ear headphones rather than AirPods on this occasion. And with Apple set to no longer bundle free earbuds with the new iPhone, you might well need a new pair...

All will be revealed on 13th October – and we'll be covering it live.