Apple confirms March event, video streaming service launch likely

Apple has sent an event invite for March 25th (10am PT, 5pm GMT), where it's expected to launch its highly-rumoured, long-awaited video streaming service.

It’s been three years since the Apple video service rumour mill started churning, but it looks like the Netflix rival could now be just around the corner.

Typically, the invite for the March event, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater, doesn't concretely give anything away, but the 'show time' tagline is certainly a hint towards a TV/movie service.

Rumour has it that the service will combine original content and existing third-party subscription services. Its Apple-produced content will be free to Apple device owners, while the subscription ‘channels’ (such as HBO in the US) that sit next to it in Apple's TV app will allow users to subscribe to them.

While the event will likely concentrate on Apple's booming services sector – the March event could also host the launch of a News subscription service – March has historically been a month for iPad launches, so we could also see a new iPad or two.

Whatever Apple has in store for us, we'll be bringing you all the news as it happens.

