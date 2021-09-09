Apple confirms four new iPhone handsets in patent filing

Apple has confirmed four new iPhone models in a patent filing, widely believed to be the iPhone 13 family. The updated FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing for its MagSafe charger – spotted by MacRumors – mentions four as-yet-unannounced "New iPhone" items, while also referring to those in the iPhone 12 range as "legacy devices", suggesting they will soon be replaced.

The handsets aren't named but instead referred to by their model IDs.

Earlier this week, Apple sent out an invite for an event on Tuesday 14th September, which is expected to be the launch of the iPhone 13.

The filing doesn't contain any new info about the MagSafe charger, it just includes updated testing information based on new equipment. Apple is expected to increase the strength of the MagSafe connection with the new iPhones, and so may have had to submit new testing data to the FCC.

The iPhone 13 is expected to have a 120Hz screen, upgraded processor and a new camera. At the same event, Apple could also launch new iPads, AirPods 3 and a new Apple Watch. The launch starts on Tuesday at 6pm BST (10am PDT, 1pm ET). Join us on the day for full coverage.

