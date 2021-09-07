Apple confirms iPhone 13 event for 14th September

New iPhones, iPads and AirPods could be just a week away

Apple iPhone 13 Event 2021
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has confirmed an event for 14th September, during which it is expected to officially unveil the new iPhone 13 range, potentially alongside new iPads, AirPods and a Watch.

Rumours suggest that the new iPhone 13 range will feature a number of upgrades over the iPhone 12, including a super-fast 5G modem, ultra-wide 48MP camera and Apple's first-ever 120Hz display. A smaller notch is expected, too.

On the iPads front, a standard iPad model is expected as well as a new and heavily remodelled iPad Mini

The long-rumoured AirPods 3 could be making their official debut, too. These are expected to feature a similar design to that of the AirPods Pro, only without the silicone tips. Of course, they'll be cheaper than the AirPods Pro, too, and likely won't feature noise cancelling technology.

If you'd like to know more about what to expect from Apple's 14th September 'California Streaming' event, check out our iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 hub pages, where we wrap up all of the leaks, rumours and news in the run-up to launch.

