Google TV and Android TV platforms get Amazon Music app

You can now listen to Amazon Music on your Google TV- or Android TV-powered tellybox directly through the native Amazon app.

The new app launched last week in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Australia. It lets Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers access the full music library, while Prime members (who get a more limited Amazon Music catalogue as part of their package, but not Amazon Music Unlimited) can access a curated list of songs and playlists. Don't have either subscription? You can still listen using the ad-supported option, though that will obviously mean putting up with interruptive adverts.

Amazon Music isn't the first music streaming service to land on the relatively new Google TV platform (which succeeded Google's former Android TV operating system): Google's own YouTube Music is available, as are Spotify and Tidal.

The app's launch shows relations between Amazon and Google are considerably more cordial than has previously been the case. A few years ago, the two tech giants were at loggerheads, with Amazon refusing to sell Google's Chromecast streaming devices, and Google pulling the YouTube app from Amazon's Fire TV streamers. Thankfully for consumers, those days are now behind us.

The Google TV operating system is currently only available with the Google Chromecast with Google TV streamer, a top video streamer that earned a perfect five out of five in our review. However, Google TV will also be coming to smart TVs from Sony and TCL in 2021. Android TV-based TVs, meanwhile, span hundreds of models from the likes of Sony, Philips, TCL and Sharp.

