Amazon unwraps new, brighter Fire HD 10 tablets, slashes price of previous models

By

New 'Plus' model gets wireless charging

Amazon unwraps new Fire HD 10 tablets, slashes price of previous models
(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon has unveiled its latest Fire HD 10 tablets, including a 'Plus' model with Qi wireless charging. The company also announced a new tablet for school-age children, called the Fire Kids Pro. 

The new Fire HD 10, which replaces the 2019 model, features a slimmer bezel and a 10-inch 1080p screen said to be "10% brighter than before". The new slate also gets 50% more RAM (3GB as opposed to 2GB) to boost its appeal to gamers. Prices start at £150 ($150, around AU$200) for the 32GB version and £190 ($190, around AU$250) for the 64GB edition.

For an extra £30/$30 you can treat yourself to the new Fire HD 10 Plus, billed as Amazon's "most powerful 10-inch tablet ever" (cue oohs and aahs). The Plus model boasts the same 10-inch display but packs an extra 1GB of RAM. In theory, it's the better choice for multi-tasking.

Both models support Dolby Atmos and run the latest Fire OS user interface, which boasts a new split-screen multi-tasking feature and access to most of the major apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ (but not Google Play).  

The 'Plus' version also gets Qi wireless charging and the option of a Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by Anker (£50, $50, around AU$65). Fun fact: the Fire HD 10 Plus automatically switches into Show Mode, turning into a countertop display, when you plonk it in the new dock.

Amazon's Fire HD tablets aren't known for productivity but the all-new models are available with 'Productivity Bundles' that include a Finite-designed keyboard case and a year's subscription to Microsoft 365. The bundles start at £210 ($220, around AU$285) for the Fire HD 10 with 32GB.  

As for the aforementioned kids range, the Fire Kids Pro should satisfy the pickiest of kids. It features grown-up styling, a handy kickstand and is available in 7-inch (£100/$100), 8-inch (£140/$140) and 10-inch (£200/$200) versions. Amazon also claims "world-class parental controls".

So, if you're in the market for a (much) cheaper alternative to the iPad, you might want to consider Amazon's latest wares. All tablets and accessories will begin shipping on 26th May 2021. 

On a tighter budget? It's worth noting that the 2019 Fire HD 10 is now heavily discounted at Amazon. You can pick up the 32GB version, which we awarded five-stars in our review, for just £95 (was £150). 

MORE:

This week's best tablet deals and best Fire tablet deals

Save big with the best Amazon Fire TV stick deals

Our pick of the best Amazon Echo speaker deals 