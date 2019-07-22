Amazon Prime Video arrives on Virgin TV (and it's still not on Sky)

Virgin Media has announced that its customers will now be able to access Amazon Prime Video through the Virgin V6 box, thanks to a new update.

The Amazon Prime Video app will be automatically downloaded to all Virgin TV V6 boxes this week, so provided you have an Amazon Prime account (£79 per year or £7.99 per month, though the company also offers a 30-day free trial) you'll have complete access to Prime Video's UHD movies and TV shows through your Virgin box.

And that's a nice feather in the cap for Virgin in the battle with Sky – the Sky Q box doesn't offer access to Amazon Prime Video.

If you're not sure whether Prime content is for you, our 21 of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video might whet your appetite. As well as TV shows, films and sport, Prime Video is also another way to get more 4K content through your Virgin box.

News of this fresh partnership between Amazon and Virgin comes just days after Virgin announced that Virgin TV customers will get Sky 4K content in 2020.

Football fan? From December, 20 live Premier League games will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. And that means Virgin customers, via Sky Sports, BT Sport and Prime Video, will be able to watch all of the Premier League football next season via the Virgin TV V6 box - something that can't be said for Sky Q customers...

MORE:

Best TVs 2019: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

The best 4K TV shows to watch right now