Virgin TV customers to get Sky 4K content in 2020

Good news for Virgin Media customers: Sky Ultra HD content is coming to Virgin TV.

The two broadcasters have announced an extension of their existing content partnership, which sees Sky Cinema and Sky Sports content appear on Virgin TV, and revealed Ultra HD programmes will come to Virgin from 2020.

Until now, Sky's live sport and films have only been available in HD. Now, as Virgin aims to move more customers across to its UHD V6 box, it seems a deal has been struck to boost Virgin's 4K offering.

Virgin added 4K content from Eurosport and BT Sport last year, bringing UHD action including tennis and football to Virgin customers. Now Sky Cinema Original films, live Sky sports, Sky original drama and Sky on demand content are all set to be made available in 4K on Virgin.

The deal also promises an upgraded viewing experience of Sky's content on the Virgin TV Go app, thanks to higher resolution streams, and Virgin TV customers will also get access to all Sky Box Office events.

Sky has been boosting the amount of 4K content it produces for its own Sky Q service, as it battles with BT to win over subscription TV users, with 4K Ultra HD content seen as a headline-grabbing battleground. For now, BT and Sky don't share 4K content across each other's platforms.

MORE:

BT TV G5 vs Sky Q vs Virgin TV V6: which is the best 4K TV service?

The best Sky TV deals

The best 4K movies and TV shows to watch right now