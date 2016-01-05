The Altec Lansing Freedom earphones follow in the footsteps of the Onkyo W800BT wireless buds, doing away with any joining cable and instead relying on Bluetooth and integrated rechargeable batteries.

Launched at CES 2016, and due on sale in Q2 this year ($150), the buds promise a 6-hour battery life, a water resistant design and built-in GPS tracking so you don't lose them down the back of your sofa.

There's a mic for taking voice calls (you'll have to speak up, presumably) and remote controls for selecting tracks and adjusting the volume.

Various tips are provided so you can get the right fit and the wire-free design means you can use one at a time should you want to use it as a 'mono headset'.

Will they sound any good? Well, Altec Lansing has had some five-star headphones in the past so don't rule it out.

MORE: Best wireless headphones

See all our Altec Lansing reviews