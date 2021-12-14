New Samsung Galaxy S22 photos leaked, models spotted on Samsung website

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be the first big smartphone launch of 2022, but here it is early. Yogesh Brar from 91Mobiles has pictured all three models of the handset in both black and white.

Not only that, they have also been spotted on an official Samsung website.

These pictures mostly square with what we've heard previously, though there is one discrepancy.

The S22 and S22 Plus look very similar to their S21 counterparts, but sport glossy rather than matte backs and camera lenses that protrude a bit further. So far, as expected.

The discrepancy comes with the S22 Ultra. It's much more blocky – it is rumoured to take the place of the Galaxy Note, complete with stylus holder – and has 'floating' camera lenses on the back, instead of housing them in a separate camera block. Again, both have been mentioned previously. But what's missing is the periscope lens that's highly expected to make an appearance.

Of course, these could well be pre-production units, in which case, not every detail will have been finalised.

That's not the only appearance the S22 family has made recently. GSMArena has spotted the model numbers for the entire range on Samsung's Chinese site. There's the S908U (S22 Ultra, or S22 Note, as it could end up being called), SM-S901U (S22) and SM-S906U (S22 Plus).

The US and Korean S22 handsets are expected to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the international models should run the Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset. That's according to leaked benchmarks.

The S22 should launch in January or February at the latest, so we should have confirmation pretty soon, but in the meantime, stay tuned for more leaks as and when we get them.

