AKG N400 arrive as affordable AirPods Pro alternatives

AKG has quietly slipped out its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, which have been spotted on parent company Samsung's South Korean website.

Arriving just weeks after the non-ANC, AKG-tuned Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (£159/$150), the AKG N400s appear natural born AirPods Pro rivals with their active noise cancellation and 229,000 Won (roughly £150/$190) price tag. If that South Korean figure does translate to other markets, they will be pretty affordable ANC options next to the aforementioned AirPods (£249/$249) and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 (£279/$299).

The N400s are positioned as a premium option in Samsung's truly wireless bud line-up, then, thanks to their noise-cancelling technology and IPX7 waterproof rating. They sport a reasonable battery life of five hours with ANC and six hours without – roughly on par with the AirPods Pros but below the Galaxy Buds+'s 11-hour claim.

They also come with a Qi-certified wireless charging case that can provide the buds with one hour's playback from just a 10-minute charge.

Like the Buds+, the N400s support Bixby, Siri and Google Assistant voice control, and on-bud touch gestures can control playback such as volume and play/pause. The AKG app also offers more granular adjustment for EQ and noise-cancelling intensity.

AKG didn't officially announce the N400s before they appeared on the Samsung website, so we wouldn't be surprised if they just sprang up for purchase on the US, UK and European sites in the coming days or weeks. After a pair of decently featured, ANC, true wireless bud alternatives to the AirPods? We'd perhaps keep your eyes peeled.

MORE:

Best wireless earbuds 2020

AirPods 2 vs AirPods Pro: which is better?

Best AirPods alternatives