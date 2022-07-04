AirPods Pro 2 will lack these key features, analyst says

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch this year, and we might be in for a surprise. According to analyst Mark Gurman, they will lack the health tracking features that have been rumoured for years.

Gurman made the prediction in his Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)). The Bloomberg analyst has one of the best track records when it comes to Apple hardware.

For months, the AirPods Pro 2 have been rumoured to boast the ability to monitor your heartbeat and measure your body temperature. Although the features have been tested at Apple, Gurman says they will miss the final cut, at least this time around.

"Over the past few months, there have been rumours about this year’s model gaining the ability to determine a wearer’s heart rate or body temperature," he said. "I'm told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade, though both enhancements have been explored inside the company and could arrive one day."

So what can we expect from the next AirPods Pro? Rumours abound that lossless audio support will come as standard, as will a redesigned carry case.

The original AirPods Pro are getting on for three years old now, which is an age in the world of wireless earbuds. And since launch, rivals such as the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 have arrived on the scene so there'll be plenty of competition for a new model. We'll bring you all the news as soon as we get it.

