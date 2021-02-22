AirPods 3 image leak: are these Apple's new AirPods?

Could this be our first proper look at the Apple AirPods 3? The leaked image above, posted by 52audio (via Macrumours), claims to expose Apple's next-gen wireless earbuds in their entirety.

In line with recent Apple AirPods 3 news, rumours and leaks, the hotly anticipated buds appear to take their cue from the AirPods Pro, with interchangeable silicone ear tips, touch controls and smaller stems. That gives them a degree of credibility, although you might want to take today's image with a pinch of salt – a number of purported AirPods 3 images, including one of those published by 52audio, have later proven to be fakes.

Prolific Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo tips the AirPods 3 for a pressure-relieving system intended to remove any discomfort during long listening sessions. Active noise-cancelling technology will still presumably be reserved for the pricier AirPods Pro.

Today's leak also gives us a clear picture of the charging case, which seems to sport a curvaceous design that harks back to the original AirPods case. Look closely and you'll also spot a new LED changing indicator on the front.

Hopefully it won't be long before Apple unveils the real thing and puts an end to the speculation. The AirPods 3, the follow-up to the second-gen AirPods (2019), are expected to be released on 16th March, according to this tweet from tech tipster Jon Prosser.

