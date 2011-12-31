Not content with selling squillions of albums, Adele has also topped the list of most-played songs by UK users of the Spotify music-streaming service.

The British singer has two entries in Spotify's 2011 Top 10, a feat matched by Jessie J and surpassed by Rihanna.

Here's the full list:

1) Adele - Rolling In The Deep

2) Bruno Mars - Grenade

3) Rihanna - S&M

4) Jessie J and B.o.B - Price Tag

5) Jessie J - Do it Like A Dude

6) LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem

7) Adele - Make You Feel My Love

8 ) Rihanna and Drake - What's My Name?

9) Rihanna - Only Girl in The World

10) Katy Perry - Firework

Adele also topped the Spotify list in France and the Netherlands. America - which only got access to Spotify last summer - had Foster The People's Pumped Up Kicks as its most-streamed track, while Spain opted for Jennifer Lopez single On the Floor.

Adele's 21 album was also the only music title to make Amazon's 2011 bestseller list - as you can read in our story here.

